Mardaani 2 Trailer: Rani Mukerji returns as badass cop Shivani Shivaji Roy

New Delhi: Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy is back as the trailer of 'Mardaani 2' dropped on Thursday and this time she is unstoppable! The fierce cop is set to take down the notorious rapists in the second instalment of the 'Mardaani' franchise which is inspired by true events.

Narrating a grisly tale of rape, the trailer starts by flashing a data by NCRB which read, "More than 2000 rape crimes are committed by boys under 18 years in India every year. These are only registered cases." Set in Kota, the trailer chronicles a brutal assault on a girl who was murdered after being "tortured and raped." It shows scenes shifting between the crime scene, testing lab and police station until Rani is heard saying in a press conference that she will surely catch the monster.