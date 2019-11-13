'Mard Maratha': First song from 'Panipat' out now

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday shared the first song from his upcoming battle saga 'Panipat'. The number which boasts of the saga of proud Maratha warriors is titled 'Mard Maratha'.

Taking to Twitter, Kapoor shared the first song and captioned the video as, "Pride in their hearts and strength in their will!#MardMaratha song out now!"

The video of the song shows the Maratha warriors singing praises of their flag and their fierce battlefronts. The song glorifies their valour and tells how people sing praises of battles led by them.

The song also shows that Parvati Bai (Kriti Sanon), the queen, who also promises to fights along with husband Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor).

The three-minute-fifty-six-second song takes you back in time as the movie is set in 1761.