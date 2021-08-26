‘Mard ko dard nahin hota’: Abhishek Bachchan fractures his hand in 'freak' accident on the sets of new film

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan who is currently working on his upcoming projects was hospitalized following a freak accident on the sets of his new film in Chennai.

He reportedly underwent a surgury at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where his father Amitabh Bachchan, and sister Shweta were spotted paying a visit.

Sharing a picture on Instagram Abhishek wrote, "Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages."

Last year, Abhishek along with his family was hospitalised due to COVID-19. "Everybody has their own unique experience with Covid, I think people react to it differently. It was not a nice experience for me because you know I had a family that was inflicted by this as well. If you are in a situation where you are under medical supervision, you are very powerless," said Abhishek, during a social media live motivational podcast with international speaker Anand Chulani.

"Your life is being run by the medical teams so you are not really in control of your faculties in that sense and you don't really have any power over what you do. You are not too sure what is going on as there is a lot of uncertainty about how things are going to pan out. The initial nights when I was in hospital, it was tough to sleep because I didn't know really what awaited me on the other side," Abhishek added.

He stressed that keeping a positive mindset is the only thing that is in one's control and it could get challenging at times.

On the work front, Abhishek's latest release was the digital film "The Big Bull", where he features alongside Ileana D'Cruz.

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming film "Bob Biswas" directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film is a spin-off of "Kahaani", and based on the fictional character of that name who became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan hit, "Kahaani".

Abhishek will also feature in the forthcoming film "Dasvi" directed by Tushar Jalota alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 09:04 AM IST