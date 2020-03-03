Marathi theatre award to be named after late veteran actor Shriram Lagoo

Mumbai: The Cultural Affairs Department on Monday announced an award in the name of late veteran actor Shriram Lagoo. The award 'NatSamrat Shriram Lagoo' will be awarded for significant work in the Marathi theatre.

The Cultural Affairs Department presents 12 Awards for significant work in 12 different categories for the significant contribution in cultural field each year.

On February 27, 2020, the government of Maharashtra Government finally decided to title the award in the name of the late veteran actor.