Bollywood

Updated on

Manushi Chillar Birthday Special: Stunning pictures of the former Miss World

By FPJ Web Desk

She was named 'Sexiest Vegetarian Personality' in India by PETA and she will be making her film debut in the upcoming historical drama Prithviraj.

Manushi Chillar Birthday Special: Stunning pictures of the former Miss World

Manushi Chillar was born on 14 May, 1997. She is an an Indian actress, model and she is famous for being the winner of Miss World 2017.

She was born in the Bamnoli village of Jhajjar district and this is a girl with beauty and brains. She was the all India CBSE topper in the English subject in class 12 and she scored 96 percent in her boards.

She ventured into the pageantry world in 2016 and she's been unstoppable ever since.

She was named 'Sexiest Vegetarian Personality' in India by PETA and she will be making her film debut in the upcoming historical drama Prithviraj. Manushi is a picture of perfection and that being said, Here are some of her most stunning pictures:

Manushi Chillar
Manushi Chillar
Instagram

Here is Manushi Chillar, she sure has a smile that will make the world smile back at her.

Manushi Chillar, Fitness Queen
Manushi Chillar, Fitness Queen
Instagram

Manushi Chillar is a true fitness Queen and she looks completely blissful while being one.

Beauty in pink
Beauty in pink
Instagram

Manushi can make any outfit look like a work of art. She looks like a vision in pink and the mixture of her soft and intense make-up is dazzling.

Black and white picture of Manushi
Black and white picture of Manushi
Instagram

She is rocking that dress and pose and looking divine while at it.

Manushi Chillar at the Intercontinental Maldives Resort
Manushi Chillar at the Intercontinental Maldives Resort
Instagram

Here is Manushi, a tall drink of water enjoying her time near some water and looking stunning in a lovely black outfit.

Manushi at the Intercontinental Maldives Resort
Manushi at the Intercontinental Maldives Resort
Instagram

If Manushi looks this beautiful from the back, we can only imagine how beautiful she'll look from the front.

Manushi on a Green Mission
Manushi on a Green Mission
Instagram

We're all wishing that we looked this good while gardening, Here she is sporting a casual white tank top with blue ripped jeans and looking utterly breathtaking while doing so.

Manushi Chillar - "I've got the good kind of blues"
Manushi Chillar - "I've got the good kind of blues"
Instagram

Manushi shared this picture on Instagram with the caption "I've got the good kind of blues." and well she's not wrong.

Manushi Chillar stunning in silver
Manushi Chillar stunning in silver
Instagram

Manushi looks stunning everyday but she's especially stunning in silver and her wavy hair is certainly adding to the regal look.

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in