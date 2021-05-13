Manushi Chillar Birthday Special: Stunning pictures of the former Miss World

Manushi Chillar was born on 14 May, 1997. She is an an Indian actress, model and she is famous for being the winner of Miss World 2017.
She was born in the Bamnoli village of Jhajjar district and this is a girl with beauty and brains. She was the all India CBSE topper in the English subject in class 12 and she scored 96 percent in her boards.
She ventured into the pageantry world in 2016 and she's been unstoppable ever since.
She was named 'Sexiest Vegetarian Personality' in India by PETA and she will be making her film debut in the upcoming historical drama Prithviraj. Manushi is a picture of perfection and that being said, Here are some of her most stunning pictures:
