Manushi Chhillar shares her first picture for upcoming film 'Prithviraj'

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is currently preparing for her Bollywood debut. She will be setting her foot in the industry in a period film opposite actor Akshay Kumar. In the film based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Manushi Chhillar will be seen playing the role of Sanyogita.

She shared a picture of herself saying, “Sanyogita #Prithviraj”.