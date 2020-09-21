Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Death Anniversary: Did Tiger cheat on Simi Garewal to be with Sharmila Tagore?

Nawab Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Siddiqui Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi was an Indian cricketer and former captain of the Indian cricket team. He is the late husband of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, father of Saif, Soha and Saba, and grandfather of Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Inaaya.

Tiger and Sharmila’s love story was perceived as a scandalous one back in the day, given the fact that he was already in a relationship with actress Simi Garewal.

When Tiger met Simi, he knew she was the woman for him. The actress was often spotted at the cricket stadium cheering for her man.

However, Tiger had found his Royal Bengal Tigress in Sharmila Tagore. She was the one he wanted to marry.

But being the entitled Nawab, one would him to call it quits like a true gentleman. However, according to reports it was touted to be an awkward one – much like a dramatic film scene.

One evening, Tiger visited Simi at her house. He refused the lemonade she offered and said, “I’m sorry but I want to make it clear it is over between us; I’ve met someone else.”

Simi didn’t “dignify” the conversation, and offered him more lemonade.

He refused and asked her there was no need to see him off at the elevator.

She didn’t back down, and went out, and this was when she saw Sharmila on the steps near the elevator.

The two women kept on looking at each in silence. The elevator had finally arrived.

Fast forward to the 90s and Simi headlined for her popular talk show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’.