Manoj Kumar Birthday Special: From 'Upkar' to 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan', best films of the veteran actor

One of the most talented stars of Hindi cinema, veteran actor Manoj Kumar has given several remarkable performances throughout his eventful career.
He is fondly called ‘Bharat Kumar’ by his fans as he has worked in many patriotic films and defined India’s nationalism with his performances.
Manoj Kumar celebrates his 84th birthday on July 24, 2021.
Born as Harikishan Giri Goswami, his personality, both in reel-life and real-life, was loved by his fans. He was admired for his instinctual acting ability, charming personality and impactful performances in a series of films.
He was awarded the with the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour in 1992. He has also been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in cinema.
Here are some of the greatest works of the veteran actor.
1. Hariyali Aur Rasta (1962)
Hariyali Aur Rasta is a 1962 Hindi film produced and directed by Vijay Bhatt. It stars Manoj Kumar and Mala Sinha in lead roles with melodious songs by Shankar Jaikishan.
2. Woh Kaun Thi? (1964)
Woh Kaun Thi? is a 1964 Indian Hindi-language mystery thriller film directed by Raj Khosla, starring Sadhana, Manoj Kumar and Prem Chopra.
3. Himalay Ki God Mein (1965)
Himalay Ki Goad Mein is a 1965 Indian film directed by Vijay Bhatt starring Manoj Kumar and Mala Sinha in the lead roles. The film was a huge success at the box office and even won the Filmfare Best Movie Award.
4. Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974)
Roti Kapada Aur Makaan is an Indian Hindi-language action drama film written, directed, and produced by Manoj Kumar. The title of the movie is based on an Hindi phrase which was popularised in the late 1960s by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
5. Upkar (1967)
Upkar is a superhit patriotic film directed by Manoj Kumar and starring the beautiful Asha Parekh. This movie turned him into an onscreen patriot, earning him the nickname 'Bharat'.
Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had enthused Manoj Kumar to make a film on the 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' slogan, after being impressed by his earlier film Shaheed.
