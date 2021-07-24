Manoj Kumar Birthday Special: From 'Upkar' to 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan', best films of the veteran actor

One of the most talented stars of Hindi cinema, veteran actor Manoj Kumar has given several remarkable performances throughout his eventful career.

He is fondly called ‘Bharat Kumar’ by his fans as he has worked in many patriotic films and defined India’s nationalism with his performances.

Manoj Kumar celebrates his 84th birthday on July 24, 2021.

Born as Harikishan Giri Goswami, his personality, both in reel-life and real-life, was loved by his fans. He was admired for his instinctual acting ability, charming personality and impactful performances in a series of films.

He was awarded the with the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour in 1992. He has also been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in cinema.

Here are some of the greatest works of the veteran actor.

1. Hariyali Aur Rasta (1962)

Hariyali Aur Rasta is a 1962 Hindi film produced and directed by Vijay Bhatt. It stars Manoj Kumar and Mala Sinha in lead roles with melodious songs by Shankar Jaikishan.