Manoj Bajpayee's mother-in-law Shakeela Raza dies due to prolonged illness in Delhi

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's mother-in-law Shakeela Raza passed away on Thursday after due to prolonged illness.

According to several media reports, Shakeela Raza was battling cancer for around 12 years now. Her health deteriorated recently and she was admitted to Delhi’s Max Hospital.

Reportedly, Manoj Bajpayee is on his way to the national capital to be with his wife Shabana in this difficult time.

This is the third demise in Manoj’s family within a year. While his wife Shabana had lost her father, Manoj’s father also breathed his last in October 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in 'Mughal Road' directed by Muhammad Ali. He has also been working on 'Raakh' directed by Milap Zaveri and 'Campus' which is being helmed by Suvahhdan Angre.

On the other hand, Manoj’s wife Shabana Raza, also known as Neha, made her debut opposite Bobby Deol in 'Kareeb'. She was launched by filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The actress then featured in Ajay Devgan's romantic drama 'Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet'. She has also played Hrithik Roshan's love interest in 2000 film 'Fiza', which also starred Karisma Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ THIS is what Manoj Bajpayee feels about winning his third National Award

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 01:55 PM IST