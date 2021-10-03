Manoj Bajpayee's father passes away at 83, funeral to be held in Delhi

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's father RK Bajpayee passed away on Sunday morning after prolonged illness in Delhi. He was 83.

According to reports, the funeral will be held at 1:30 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat, Delhi.

Director Avinash Das took to Twitter to pay his last respects.

"Manoj Bhaiya's father is no more. Missing the moments spent with him. I took this picture in Bhitiharwa Ashram. He was a man of great endurance. Always kept himself away from his son's success. He was a great man," he tweeted.

Last month, his father was admitted to a hospital and his condition was quite critical. After learning about his father's ill health, Manoj had flown back to Delhi from Kerala, where he was shooting for his next project.

Manoj shared a very close bond with his father. On several occasions, the actor has expressed his love for his father and his cooking, be it on social media or in interviews.

In a recent interview with ANI, Manoj had spoken about how his father pushed him to complete his studies before pursuing his passion for acting.

"I came from my village in Bihar to Delhi at the age of 18. I joined Delhi University. Finishing my graduation was my father's dream. He did not want me to leave studies..So I really wanted to fulfill his dream and somehow managed to complete the course and take a degree," he had shared.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee made waves with the second season of the hit webseries 'The Family Man 2'. The actor has been part of several other OTT projects, including 'Dial 100' and 'Silence' on ZEE5 and Netflix anthology 'Ray.'

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:23 PM IST