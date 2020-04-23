Manoj Bajpayee's 51st Birthday: 'The Family Man' actor talks about his success, struggles and more

For someone whose work has always been appreciated by people of all ages, what would you say has been one of your biggest challenges as an actor?

Throughout my career I have only met with the challenges, doubt, obstructions, criticism… all of it changed into appreciation once in a while but it has been quite a roller coaster ride for me. It has been quite a journey. The learning has been humbling to the core. I think some people find me a little too straightforward, I don’t try to beat around the bush, I cannot tell things to please people.

For me one of my biggest challenges was to do what I believed in. You cannot imagine the kind of opposition I have had to face. Not just making the film, getting a distributor, getting publicity and finally getting the film released. I say it very openly, people laugh at it, but the fact is that I have been known for all my flops. These are films I have believed in. But these films didn’t get the right kind of distribution. For eg; 1971. The film is garnering huge response from the audience but no one knew when it came out. So I stick to what I believe in. I give my best and I know, eventually it will reap the fruits.

As an actor you give your all to all your films, yet there might be some that are closer to your heart than the others. Irrespective of the box office numbers it raked in - can you think of some of those films which you would like to recommend our readers to see?

Don’t judge a film by the box office, whether it is mine or others. I always go by how that film made me feel, how it was making that film (if I featured in it) For me as an actor, the most important thing was to take my work/ my film to the audience, I want as many people as can, to watch my work. That is the single most important thing for me. And let them decide the fate of my film for themselves. If they like it, great. If they don’t, let that be their own opinion. I appreciate every feedback I get. If someone criticizes my work, I listen to them very carefully.

For that reason, I would have wanted your readers to go watch Budhia Singh – Born To Run. That is one of my best performances and one of the best films of my career. It was sheer bad luck for Budhia Singh that it got released in the same year as Aligarh. Aligarh having such a strong content about the homosexually oriented professor’s life, acquired a lot of sympathy and empathy. Soon later, the same year Budhia Singh released but people were still not over Aligarh and its performance. Though some critics ranked Budhia Singh as my best, I would really urge people to go on Netflix and watch that film.

My next question was all about which film do you consider your personal best, but I guess you already answered that…

I didn’t actually. Budhia Singh is available on OTT platform hence I suggested that. According to me, and my understanding of acting Gali Guleiyan is my best performance till date. Also Bhonsle, the film for which I got the second Asia Pacific award. The producers are looking to release these films on OTT platforms but till that happens, do watch Budhia Singh.