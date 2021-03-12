Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for COVID-19; under home quarantine

Manoj Bajpayee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine, the actor's spokesperson said on Friday.

Bajpayee's spokesperson said the actor, who had commenced shooting for Kanu Behl-directed "Despatch" last month, was diagnosed with COVID-19 after the director got infected with it.

"Manoj Bajpayee was shooting for 'Despatch' film which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and has tested COVID positive after his director got infected with it.

"Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions," the 51-year-old actor's spokesperson said in a statement.