Manoj Bajpayee, Sushant Singh Rajput urge people to help Bihar overcome floods

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday requested fans and followers on social media to come together in order to help Bihar in overcoming the floods which have battered the state and claimed over 70 lives.

Taking to Twitter, Sushant, who was born in the state's capital, Patna offered his condolences and requested people to offer donations for the flood-affected state.

"Let's please come together in any way possible to support our Bihar to get her out of this unfortunate predicament. May God be with us. Here's the Bihar chief minister's donation fund link I've found that we could use. Jai Hind," he tweeted.