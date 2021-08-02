Manoj Bajpayee reveals astrologer's prediction about his Hollywood debut in the early 2000s came true

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who was last seen in 'The Family Man 2' and 'Ray', recently revealed that he was all set to make his Hollywood debut in the early 2000s however, it didn't work out.

During a Clubhouse session with The Bollywood Film Club, moderated by Janice Sequeira and Aniruddha Guha, the actor also revealed that an astrologer had predicted that there was no future in the project.

Bajpayee said that he was signed to play the lead in a Hollywood film post his National Award win for 'Pinjar'. He added that the project also starred acclaimed American stars Lynn Collins, Frank Langella and Justin Theroux, among others.

"After my National Award function, the very next day, I travelled to Jaisalmer. There I was going to do a Hollywood film which was being directed by an NRI. I was playing the lead, Lynn Collins was my female counterpart and Justin Theroux and Frank Langella were also a part of the film," he said during the Clubhouse session.