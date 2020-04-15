Manoj Bajpayee, Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Mrs Serial Killer' to premiere on May 1 on Netflix

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee's 'Mrs Serial Killer' is all set to premiere on Netflix on May 1. The actors took to their social media to announce the news and shared a video where they were seen prepping for the online premiere.

On Wednesday, Jacqueline took to her Instagram and shared a video where she was seen having a video chat with 'Mrs Serial Killer' co-star, Manoj Bajpayee. In the video, an excited Jacqueline is seen trying on gowns and dresses when Manoj asks her where she's going amid the coronavirus lockdown. To which, she reminds him about the premiere. The 'Drive' actress then asks Manoj what is he wearing for big night.

Check out his hilarious response here: