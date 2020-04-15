Manoj Bajpayee, Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Mrs Serial Killer' to premiere on May 1 on Netflix

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee's 'Mrs Serial Killer' is all set to premiere on Netflix on May 1. The actors took to their social media to announce the news and shared a video where they were seen prepping for the online premiere.
On Wednesday, Jacqueline took to her Instagram and shared a video where she was seen having a video chat with 'Mrs Serial Killer' co-star, Manoj Bajpayee. In the video, an excited Jacqueline is seen trying on gowns and dresses when Manoj asks her where she's going amid the coronavirus lockdown. To which, she reminds him about the premiere. The 'Drive' actress then asks Manoj what is he wearing for big night.
Check out his hilarious response here:
Jacqueline Fernandez shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Mrs. Serial Killer May 1st on Netflix! Can’t wait for you guys to watch this! Super thrilled about this one! Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1, only on Netflix
P.S: Don’t forget the tuxedo @bajpayee.manoj"
'Mrs Serial Killer' is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. It also features popular Television actor Mohit Raina. The thriller film is about a wife, whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove that her husband is innocent.
Inputs from IANS
