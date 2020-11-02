Manoj Bajpayee is the reason I did the song, Basanti, says Karishma Tanna

Shot in the 90s style with satirical lyrics, the song has been praised for Karishma’s energetic dancing and expressions and Manoj Bajpayee’s funny acting and dance. Speaking of working with the legendary Manoj Bajpayee in her first-ever dance number in Bollywood, Karishma said, “I consider it my honor and blessing to share screen space, even if it’s just for a dance number, with the multi-talented Manoj sir. It was an outstanding experience of working with him, better than what I imagined it to be. There is so much to learn from him, he is so full of talent, it's unbelievable. The reasons I did the song were, one for the melody of the song and two, for Manoj sir.”

The song has been choreographed by Vijay Ganguly which features a lot of quirks, impromptu high-voltage steps, and funny expressions just like the trailer of the film.