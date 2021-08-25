e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 08:29 AM IST

Manoj Bajpayee files criminal defamation plea against KRK over derogatory tweet

Bajpayee filed the criminal complaint in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) against Khan (46) under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation).
PTI
Indore: Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee on Tuesday filed a criminal defamation complaint against actor Kamaal Rashid Khan alias KRK in an Indore court for posting an alleged derogatory tweet against him, his lawyer said.

Bajpayee filed the criminal complaint in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) against Khan (46) under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation).

He urged the court to register a criminal defamation case in the matter, Bajpayee's lawyer Paresh S Joshi said in a press release.

The tweet in question was posted by Khan on July 26 and it defamed the 52-year-old actor and tarnished his image among his fans, Joshi said.

Bajpayee personally appeared before the court to record his statement, he added.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 08:29 AM IST
