Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal stranded in Uttarakhand with film crew amid coronavirus lockdown

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, actors Manoj Bajpayee and Deepak Dobriyal are stuck at a remote location in Uttarkhand, where they were shooting for an upcoming film. With no means to come back to Mumbai, the actors and the crew of the film are stranded there with 'no television' and poor mobile network.
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the actors were shooting for an undisclosed film in the outskirts of Uttarakhand. While Manoj Bajpayee's daughter and wife are present at the location, 'Angrezi Medium' actor Deepak Dobriyal's family is in Mumbai. The report quotes the source as, "He was shooting for an undisclosed film with Deepak Dobriyal in the wilderness when disaster struck after just 4 days of shooting. Manoj has no means of returning to Mumbai. He’s been stuck in Uttarkhand for over three weeks now."
The 'Family Man' actor spoke to the media outlet and confirmed the news. He also shared that he and his whole team is safe there.
While coronavirus cases in India rises, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a video conference with chief ministers. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that the state lockdown will continue after April 14 till April 30, on Saturday.
In an address to the state this evening, Thackeray said that it was imperative in view of the prevailing circumstances and the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases and casualties in the state.
"You take precautions, we will take responsibility for your safety," said Thackeray.
The 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the spread of coronavirus has also been extended in several other states. Schools, colleges, public transport, and several other services have been closed to stop the transmission of the virus which spreads through contact.
Inputs by ANI.
