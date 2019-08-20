Manjinder Singh Sirsa targets Anurag Kashyap's 'Sacred Games 2' for disrespecting Sikhism

New Delhi: Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa has called out the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for disrespecting Sikh community's religious symbol 'kada' in the second season of his web series "Sacred Games 2".

Sirsa took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared a clip of a scene from the show in which actor Saif Ali Khan's character Sartaj Singh is seen throwing away his kada.

"I wonder why Bollywood continues to disrespect our religious symbols! Anurag Kashyap deliberatly puts this scene in 'Sacred Games 2' where Saif Ali Khan throws his Kada in sea! A Kada is not an ordinary ornament. It's the pride of Sikhs and a blessing of Guru Sahib," Sirsa wrote.