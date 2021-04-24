Manish Malhotra tests negative for COVID-19 twice; Janhvi Kapoor, Gauahar Khan send him love

Almost a week after testing positive for COVID-19, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday informed his fans and followers that he has tested 'negative twice.'
The 54-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram to share a masked up selfie as he expressed gratitude to all. He also stated that 'being vaccinated' has helped him get well faster.
The photo sees the Bollywood stylist donning a black T-shirt and a matching mask as he takes a selfie. Along with the happy news, he penned a note of gratitude.
"Tested COVID NEGATIVE twice... Gratitude to all your wishes and prayers," he wrote.
"Being vaccinated has helped me get well faster. Vaccination is a must everyone. Stay Safe," he added.
His fans and industry friends including Janhvi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sophie Choudry, Karan Tacker and others left red heart emojis over the post as they congratulated him on winning the fight against COVID-19.
"God bless," actress Gauahar Khan commented. "Superb," wrote Aalim Hakim.
Malhotra took to his Instagram handle on April 17 to announce that he has tested positive.
He posted a positive sign along with the caption, "I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care."
The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.
In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.
Recently, Sonu Sood, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sameera Reddy and Arjun Rampal tested positive.
Earlier, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19.
