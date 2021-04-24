Manish Malhotra tests negative for COVID-19 twice; Janhvi Kapoor, Gauahar Khan send him love

Almost a week after testing positive for COVID-19, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday informed his fans and followers that he has tested 'negative twice.'

The 54-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram to share a masked up selfie as he expressed gratitude to all. He also stated that 'being vaccinated' has helped him get well faster.

The photo sees the Bollywood stylist donning a black T-shirt and a matching mask as he takes a selfie. Along with the happy news, he penned a note of gratitude.

"Tested COVID NEGATIVE twice... Gratitude to all your wishes and prayers," he wrote.

"Being vaccinated has helped me get well faster. Vaccination is a must everyone. Stay Safe," he added.

His fans and industry friends including Janhvi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sophie Choudry, Karan Tacker and others left red heart emojis over the post as they congratulated him on winning the fight against COVID-19.

"God bless," actress Gauahar Khan commented. "Superb," wrote Aalim Hakim.

Have a look at his post here: