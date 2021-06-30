Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal dies

Actress and fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi's husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away early Wednesday morning following a heart attack, family friend and actor Rohit Roy said. He was in his 50s.

Bedi, who was married to Kaushal for more than two decades has a 9-year-old son Vir and a recently adopted daughter Tara.

"He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack," Roy told PTI.

Scores of celebs poured in heartfelt condolences on Raj's demise.

Apart from direction, Kaushal had also produced filmmaker Onir's 2005 acclaimed drama "My Brother. Nikhil", starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla.

Onir took to Twitter and wrote, “Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul.”