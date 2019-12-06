Mandira Bedi's hot Instagram feed is a one stop fitness destination

Mandira Bedi wears many hats. Over the years, she has reinvented herself from being the lead actress of the iconic TV series "Shanti" to hosting ICC Cricket World Cup for five years, and from being a fashion designer to a fitness icon who inspires fans with workout videos on social media, besides playing strong women on the screen.

Mandira Bedi, who has been quite the trendsetter on social media, has once again taken the Instagram page by storm and this time it is her 'get fit with mandy' videos.

We all know that the actress – anchor is a fitness lover and needless to say, her well-toned abs in these photos will definitely inspire you to hit the gym.

Here are a few posts that will prove that Mandira Bedi's Instagram account is all sorts of fitness goals: