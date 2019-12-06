Mandira Bedi's hot Instagram feed is a one stop fitness destination

Mandira Bedi wears many hats. Over the years, she has reinvented herself from being the lead actress of the iconic TV series "Shanti" to hosting ICC Cricket World Cup for five years, and from being a fashion designer to a fitness icon who inspires fans with workout videos on social media, besides playing strong women on the screen.
Mandira Bedi, who has been quite the trendsetter on social media, has once again taken the Instagram page by storm and this time it is her 'get fit with mandy' videos.
We all know that the actress – anchor is a fitness lover and needless to say, her well-toned abs in these photos will definitely inspire you to hit the gym.
Here are a few posts that will prove that Mandira Bedi's Instagram account is all sorts of fitness goals:
In an interview, The 47-year-old multi-talented personality says her filmmaker husband Raj Kaushal constantly inspires her to fly higher.
"My husband is the wind beneath my wings. After my parents, the one person who believed in me -- more than myself -- is my husband. I come from a background where I have no acting experience and when I did 'Shanti', I got a lot of support from my parents," Mandira, who has completed 25 years in show business in September, told IANS, when asked who is her constant inspiration and support.
On the work front, Mandira was last seen in the new season of "Kiska Hoga Thinkistan 2" that is streaming on OTT platform MX Player, Mandira features along with Neil Bhoopalam and Naveen Kasturia.
Inputs by IANS
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)