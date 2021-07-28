Mandira Bedi pens sweet birthday note for daughter Tara, shares family pic featuring late husband Raj Kaushal

Actress and TV host Mandira Bedi on Wednesday penned a sweet birthday note for daughter Tara, who was adopted last year on July 28.
Sharing adorable pictures with her daughter, Bedi wrote, "28th July! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet, sweet Tara... And so we celebrate you today...It's your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much," and added the hashtag #beginagain.
The pictures also included an unseen gem featuring Mandira's late husband Raj Kaushal. Kaushal passed away on June 30 following a cardiac arrest.
Check out the post here:
Reacting to the picture, actress Mouni Roy wrote, "My Babies."
Actress Vidya Malawade commented: "Aww... God bless our angel Taroooo and her beautiful mommy. Sending an ocean of love to you my M."
"Happiest 5th Tara. Wish you a life filled with love and joy," wrote Ronit Roy.
Mandira and Raj Kaushal, who tied the knot in 1999 adopted a 4-year-old girl in 2020 and named her Tara. They have a son named Vir.
Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack.
Friends, followers and industry colleagues mourned his untimely demise on social media and expressed condolences.
Kaushal's last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar where close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry.
Earlier this week, Bedi shared a note on Instagram and wrote that it was time to begin again.
"I am worthy. I am capable. I am loved. I am strong," it read.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)