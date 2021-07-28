Mandira Bedi pens sweet birthday note for daughter Tara, shares family pic featuring late husband Raj Kaushal

Actress and TV host Mandira Bedi on Wednesday penned a sweet birthday note for daughter Tara, who was adopted last year on July 28.

Sharing adorable pictures with her daughter, Bedi wrote, "28th July! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet, sweet Tara... And so we celebrate you today...It's your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much," and added the hashtag #beginagain.

The pictures also included an unseen gem featuring Mandira's late husband Raj Kaushal. Kaushal passed away on June 30 following a cardiac arrest.

