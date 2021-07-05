Mandira Bedi pays tribute to late husband Raj Kaushal, shares their happy pictures

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi paid a tribute to her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, a few days after his unfortunate demise.

Earlier today, Mandira shared a series of pictures on Instagram where she can be seen enjoying a glass of wine with Raj. The actress wrote nothing in caption and accompanied the photos with a broken heart icon.

Raj died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 49 on June 30 in Mumbai. Mandira performed his last rites with her friends from film and television industry including Ronit Roy, Samir Soni and Ashish Chaudhary by her side.