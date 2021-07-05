Mandira Bedi pays tribute to late husband Raj Kaushal, shares their happy pictures

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi paid a tribute to her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, a few days after his unfortunate demise.
Earlier today, Mandira shared a series of pictures on Instagram where she can be seen enjoying a glass of wine with Raj. The actress wrote nothing in caption and accompanied the photos with a broken heart icon.
Raj died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 49 on June 30 in Mumbai. Mandira performed his last rites with her friends from film and television industry including Ronit Roy, Samir Soni and Ashish Chaudhary by her side.
Fans and friends extended their support to Mandira by commenting on the post.
Shakti Mohan wrote, "Love and prayers for you and your family. God bless you all" while Aashka Goradia posted three hearts emojis.
Delnaaz Irani wrote, "lots of strength and prayers." Mithila Palkar, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Adah Khan, Adhuna Bhabani, Gaurav Gera, Saina Nehwal, Harbhajan Singh, and many others expressed their concern for Mandira.
As a mark of mourning, Mandira had turned her Instagram display picture black on Sunday.
Raj is survived by his wife Mandira and their two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.
On Saturday, Raj's prayer meet was held at Mandira's Mumbai residence. It was attented by actress Mouni Roy, Vidya Malwade, Mandira's parents and her children.
Meanwhile, several film personalities, including Mini Mathur, Shweta Tiwari and Sona Mohapatra, recently lambasted social media trolls for criticising Mandira over her attire and decision to perform last rites of her late husband.
The actress had found herself at the receiving end of social media trolls, who objected to the clothes that she wore at the funeral.
The actor, who broke down multiple times during the funeral, was seen wearing a jeans with a white top.
For the unversed, Raj is known for directing movies like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi', 'Anthony Kaun Hai' and 'Shaadi Ka Laddoo. He began his career as a copywriter in 1989 and then assisted filmmaker Mukul Anand. He set up his own advertising-production company, Fuel, and went on to direct over 800 commercials.
