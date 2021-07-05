Mandira Bedi changes Instagram profile picture following husband Raj Kaushal’s demise

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi has changed her profile picture on Instagram, a few days after her husband Raj Kaushal's demise.
As a mark of mourning, Mandira turned her display picture black.
Raj breathed his last on June 30 following a heart attack. He is survived by his wife Mandira and their two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.
On Saturday, Raj's prayer meet was held at Mandira's Mumbai residence. It was attented by actress Mouni Roy, Vidya Malwade, Mandira's parents and her children.
Meanwhile, several film personalities, including Mini Mathur, Shweta Tiwari and Sona Mohapatra, recently lambasted social media trolls for criticising Mandira over her attire and decision to perform last rites of her late husband.
His last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar where close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and Dino Morea among others were present.
However, Bedi found herself at the receiving end of social media trolls, who objected to the clothes that she wore at the funeral.
The actor, who broke down multiple times during the funeral, was seen wearing a jeans with a white top.
For the unversed, Raj is known for directing movies like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi', 'Anthony Kaun Hai' and 'Shaadi Ka Laddoo. He began his career as a copywriter in 1989 and then assisted filmmaker Mukul Anand. He set up his own advertising-production company, Fuel, and went on to direct over 800 commercials.