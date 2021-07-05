Mandira Bedi changes Instagram profile picture following husband Raj Kaushal’s demise

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi has changed her profile picture on Instagram, a few days after her husband Raj Kaushal's demise.

As a mark of mourning, Mandira turned her display picture black.

Raj breathed his last on June 30 following a heart attack. He is survived by his wife Mandira and their two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

On Saturday, Raj's prayer meet was held at Mandira's Mumbai residence. It was attented by actress Mouni Roy, Vidya Malwade, Mandira's parents and her children.