Mandira Bedi breaks age-old Hindu tradition, performs husband Raj Kaushal's last rites - see pictures

Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi on Wednesday performed the last rites of her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal.

Raj passed away around 4:30 am on June 30 following a cardiac arrest. He was 49.

A grief-stricken and inconsolable Mandira Bedi was seen heading for the last rite of her husband as friends lend her emotional support.

Kaushal's funeral in Bandra was attended by his friends from the industry including Huma Qureshi, Apurva Agnihotri, Samir Soni, Ronit Roy, and Ashish Chaudhary among others.

In one of the pictures, Mandira was seen carrying an earthen pot, which is broken during cremation ritual. The pot is filled with water and the chief mourner or the one who lights the pyre takes the pot around the dead.

As per Hindu tradition, the breaking of the pot is symbolically considered as the breaking of existing relationship between the deceased and the chief mourner – one who lights the pyre.

Mandira has broken the age-old Hindu tradition by performing the last rites of her husband, a ritual usually done by male members of the family.