Mandira Bedi Birthday Special: At 49, she's a fitness inspiration to many

Mandira Bedi as many of you know is an Indian actress, fashion designer and television presenter. She was born on 15 April 1972. She is best known for playing the title role in the 1994 television serial 'Shanti' which is shown to viewers on Doordarshan. She has been married to Raj Kaushal since 1999 and she is a mother of 2 children.
Mandira even manages to be a fitness inspiration to many even with so much on her plate. She often shares videos and pictures of workout techniques with her followers, her captions are also set to motivate her followers.
Here are a few instances where she has been a workout queen:
Here, Mandira has shared a reel on instagram doing jumping jacks, lunges and she is even skipping. Her caption is "Make everyday a count. Make everyday a #lovelyday Good health, peace and happiness to you. May we tide over these times with kindness, compassion and love." She radiates positivity through her caption.
Mandira Bedi is working on her fitness and we are definitely her witness. She even adds catchy tunes to her workout videos.
She even shares workout schedules that you can follow in her captions - 5 minutes squats, 4 minutes jumping jacks, 3 minutes reverse curls, 2 minutes superman, 1 minute plank.
Bedi has been treating her body right at a time where everything seems like it's going wrong and it's inspiring to many.
She is even capable of doing not a 100 but a 1000 squats during her workout. She makes her videos and captions catchy and interesting.
Here is a video of Mandira rocking out at the gym totally and completely effortlessly.
