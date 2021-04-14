Mandira Bedi Birthday Special: At 49, she's a fitness inspiration to many

Mandira Bedi as many of you know is an Indian actress, fashion designer and television presenter. She was born on 15 April 1972. She is best known for playing the title role in the 1994 television serial 'Shanti' which is shown to viewers on Doordarshan. She has been married to Raj Kaushal since 1999 and she is a mother of 2 children.

Mandira even manages to be a fitness inspiration to many even with so much on her plate. She often shares videos and pictures of workout techniques with her followers, her captions are also set to motivate her followers.

Here are a few instances where she has been a workout queen: