Mandana Karimi's topless picture sets the internet ablaze

Look who is oozing hotness again! Actor Mandana Karimi, who loves flaunting her perfect bod, took to Instagram to share a topless photo of herself, and also wrote a powerful caption, quoting Brittney Moses.
“You have to stop thinking you’ll be stuck in your situation forever. We feel like our heart will never heal or we’ll never get out of this impossible struggle. Dont confuse a season for a lifetime. Even your trials have an expiration date.You will grow,life will change,things will work out,” the caption read.
Shortly before this, she also shared a picture of herself posing in a black bikini. The photo only shows her back, but fans are going gaga already.
The trolls have not been kind to Mandana in the past, and she was shamed a number of times, for exposing her body. But she’s not the one to shy away!
Mandana, who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 9, has had a few small stints in Bollywood but is yet to get her big break. She is more active on television, and was last seen in the popular TV show Ishqbaaz.
