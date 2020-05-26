Mandana Karimi dismisses rumours of testing positive for coronavirus, says 'just have an eye infection'

'Bigg Boss 9' fame Mandana Karimi on Tuesday took to her Instagram live to dismiss the rumours of testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The model-turned-actress revealed that she just has an eye infection and has been taking treatment for the same. Mandana also thanked fans for all the messages of concern and said, "The reason I came live is because some of you sent me messages of concern, asking if I have got coronavirus and what is happening. Thank you so much for your concern. No, I haven’t got coronavirus. I just have an eye infection, which I am taking care of, with my doctor."

In the video, Mandana Karimi also urged people to stop making assumptions about the symptoms of COVID-19 and educated themselves. Mandana said that it's better to consult a doctor before taking an over-the-counter medicine. She said, "Guys, educate yourselves, before making any suggestions to anyone. When you don’t even know about the symptoms of any sort of sickness, you can’t really be a doctor and you can’t be making assumptions."

"Make sure you are careful because this can happen to you. We keep using hand sanitizers, even at home… Probably it has contacted my eye and that is why this has happened," she added.

Ending the video on a positive note, the Iranian model thanked her fans for the positive messages and urged them to stay safe and happy.

Check it out here: