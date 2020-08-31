Man who claimed to have seen marks on Sushant Singh Rajput’s body says he enjoys going to funerals

In a bizarre turn of events, a man who claimed to have seen marks on Sushant Singh Rajput’s body in several interviews claimed he enjoyed going to funerals of celebrities.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, the man claimed to have seen his body at Cooper Hospital and also at the funeral. The video was posted by Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh who wrote: “My God!! Listening to news like this breaks my heart a million times...what all they did with my brother. Please, please arrest them!! #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR”

In a video clip the man while speaking to a journalist, alleges that he has seen how the actor's feet were twisted while carrying his body from the ambulance. He added there were needle marks on the late actor's neck. The man claims in the video that doctors have said the actor was murdered.

Reacting to Shweta's tweet, Sushant's friend, choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar commented from his unverified Twitter account in Hindi: "OMG, Sushant must have experienced a lot of pain. We will not forgive them. Arrest them now."

