Leaked Pics: Fans greet Akshay Kumar as he shoots for Bear Grylls’ 'Man vs Wild'

The popular Discovery's adventure show Man Vs Wild, that featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, will feature two of the biggest stars of the country – Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar – in the upcoming episode. Earlier this week, Rajinikanth wrapped up the episode with Bear Grylls. Now, Akshay has reached Bandipur in Mysore where they are currently shooting.

Several photographs from the sets of the show have surfaced online. Akshay Kumar was seen being surrounded by several cops as her made his way to the forest. The actor greeted many fans and even stopped by for photo-ops. The actor was dressed in khaki t-shirt and camouflage pants. He is currently shooting at Bandipur Tiger Reserve.