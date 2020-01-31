Leaked Pics: Fans greet Akshay Kumar as he shoots for Bear Grylls’ 'Man vs Wild'

The popular Discovery's adventure show Man Vs Wild, that featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, will feature two of the biggest stars of the country – Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar – in the upcoming episode. Earlier this week, Rajinikanth wrapped up the episode with Bear Grylls. Now, Akshay has reached Bandipur in Mysore where they are currently shooting.
Several photographs from the sets of the show have surfaced online. Akshay Kumar was seen being surrounded by several cops as her made his way to the forest. The actor greeted many fans and even stopped by for photo-ops. The actor was dressed in khaki t-shirt and camouflage pants. He is currently shooting at Bandipur Tiger Reserve.
Bollywood Hungama earlier reported, “Akshay Kumar makes for an ideal guest on ‘Man Vs Wild’. He’s agile, energetic and quite fit as we all know. He can easily roam around in the difficult terrain of the forest and make for great company with Bear Grylls. Akshay hopes to learn the survival techniques from Bear. The British adventurer too hopes to imbibe some of his admirable qualities. The team of ‘Man Vs Wild’ was granted permission by the authorities in Bengaluru in December 2019. However, the crew was only permitted the use of cameras and a couple of equipment. They were strictly forbidden from using heavy vehicles carrying generators, explosives, flashlights, reflectors, etc.”
Akshay Kumar, on the work front, has two releases this year – Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)