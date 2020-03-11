‘Mamu’ Salman Khan showering kisses on niece Ayat is the cutest thing on the internet

Arpita and Aayush welcomed their baby girl on December 27, 2019, Salman’s 54th birthday. The Loveyatri actor told Hindustan Times, “The due date was last week of December or first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Bhai (as Salman is lovingly called) was excited and said ‘give me a gift’. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday... Also, it saves me from giving multiple parties! Arpita has a habit of throwing lavish parties, so I was anyway thinking how much I’ve got to earn to celebrate hers, mine, Ahil’s (three year old son) and Ayat’s birthdays.”

On the work front, Ayush who was last seen in 'Loveyatri' along with newcomer Warina Hussain, will next be seen in ' Kwatha' which is inspired by true events. He will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif. Furthermore, he is all set to play a Jatt gangster in the Hindi remake of the Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern, and has also signed Sajid Nadiadwala‘s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.