Mami – World of Women

One does not know if a woman — noted film critic, television anchor and author Anupama Chopra — being the festival director accounts for this trend, but be that as it may, this year, MAMI tracked several engaging women’s journeys, dilemmas and posits through its repertoire.

The dominant issues still remain survival, identity and relationships. If in a cold, mountainous, thinly-populated Macedonian village, the setting of film Honeyland, its protagonist Hatidze must continue her lonely struggle to survive by cultivating honey and selling it, in another Macedonian film, God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya, the 32-year old unemployed Petrunya must bend backwards to secure a job and what is rightfully hers, fighting down severe male prejudices.

Again, in the visceral French film, Sorry, We Missed You, if the gritty, middle-aged husband Ricky pushes himself to his limits, to provide for his family, resisting dole, his wife assumes equal responsibility and works 12 hours a day as a care-giver, remote-parenting her kids through her cell.

What residues with the viewer is that the women persevere without compromising on their core qualities of kindness, dignity and gentleness.