'Mamata di, I miss you and miss hugging you': Shah Rukh at virtual inauguration of Kolkata International Film Festival

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan graced the virtual inauguration of 26th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) on Friday, January 8. Khan, who is the brand ambassador of Bengal, attended the event through a video called and said that he misses hugging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

As SRK joined KIFF along with other celebrities from the Bengali film industry, Mamata Banerjee welcomed him saying, "Nomoskar Shak Rukh, bhalo acho toh?"

Replying to her, the 'Zero' actor said, "Haan ami bhalo achi, ekdum accha," adding, "Mera bohat dil kar raha hai ki main wahan par hota. But all I can say from here is that I love you all and I miss Bengal. Mamata di, I miss you and miss hugging you. Inshallah when I come next time jo bohat hi jald hoga, do-chaar extra hugs le lunga aapse."