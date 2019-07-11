Mallika Sherawat stuns in HOT warrior goddess look from 'Time Raiders'

<p>Mallika Sherawat is all set and raring to go with her new international film, called Time Raiders. She is playing a warrior princess in the same and is looking striking in the picture put out by her. Mallika has downed an outfit revealing her toned mid riff and is wearing a head gear too.</p><p>Mallika was in the news recently for her statement on the Kapil Sharma Show where she claimed that a producer wanted to fry egg on her belly because they wanted to personify her HOTNESS on screen.</p>.<p>She said that she lost lot of projects because she was opinionated and the filmmakers did not know what to do with that.</p>.Huma Qureshi and Mallika Sherawat gear up to flaunt their look at Cannes New