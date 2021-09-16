e-Paper Get App

Bollywood

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 07:21 PM IST

Mallika Sherawat says she lost 'Welcome Back' because director 'cast his girlfriend'

The 'Welcome' franchise has been directed by Anees Bazmee.
FPJ Web Desk
Mallika Sherawat says she lost 'Welcome Back' because director 'cast his girlfriend' | Still from 'Welcome'

Mallika Sherawat says she lost 'Welcome Back' because director 'cast his girlfriend' | Still from 'Welcome'

Actress Mallika Sherawat, who was part of Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar's comedy film 'Welcome', in a recent interview claimed that she lost the film's sequel to the director's girlfriend. The 'Welcome' franchise has been directed by Anees Bazmee.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mallika said that when the sequel was being made, the director cast his girlfriend in the film.

"When they make a sequel they cast their girlfriend, the hero casts his girlfriend, what do I do then? I don’t have any boyfriend in Bollywood," the 'Murder' actress was quoted as saying by the outlet.

She claimed that it was the only reason she lost out on 'Welcome Back'. Sherawat said that she only has her work to prove that she's worthy of a project. If the actors and directors want to cast their girlfriends, it's their choice, she added.

The 2007 comedy flick 'Welcome', which also starred Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal and Nana Patekar, was a superhit.

The sequel of the film featured John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal, alogside Shruti Haasan. The movie also starred Dimple Kapadia, Shiney Ahuja and Naseeruddin Shah. The 2015 film was a dud at the box-office.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI a few years ago, Sherawat had made similar claims.

"I lost film projects because they thought I was opinionated. I would hear from heroes 'don't cast her she speaks a lot and has a lot of opinions'. They would prefer their girlfriends instead of me in projects. I can list at least 20-30 movies that I've lost. But it didn't make me bitter. It was my gradual evolution. Now when I look back, they look like fools, all of them," she told the news agency in 2019.

Mallika, who was last seen in Rajat Kapoor's 'Rk/RKay', is all set to make her comeback with Ekta Kapoor's web series 'Nakaab'. Helmed by Soumik Sen, it also stars Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode in the lead.

'Nakaab' will go live on September 15 on MX Player.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 07:21 PM IST
