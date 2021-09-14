Mallika Sherawat reveals she disowned her father's name after he said she will 'ruin' family's name

Actress Mallika Sherawat, who made her debut with 'Jeena Sirf Merre Liye' and then went on to hog the limelight with films like 'Khwahish' and 'Murder', revealed that she disowned her father's name before entering showbiz.

Mallika Sherawat, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, said that her family was against her dreams of becoming an actress and her father had strongly objected to it. Mallika revealed that her father told her she will ruin the family name if she enters the film industry. When he threatened to disown her, the bold actress -- in her 'rebellion against patriarchy' - decided to drop her last name.

"Maine kaha, 'Main tumhara naam hi disown karti hoon. Tum kya mujhe disown karoge. Yes, you're my dad, I respect you, I love you, main apni maa ka naam use karungi," she said.

Mallika, who was last seen in Rajat Kapoor's 'Rk/RKay', is all set to make her comeback with Ekta Kapoor's web series 'Nakaab'. Helmed by Soumik Sen, it also stars Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode in the lead.

Speaking about her character, Mallika said, "This series investigates the hidden nuances of a glamorous industry. I play Zohra who is an inspiring single woman at the apex of the media industry, but her character is mysterious. It's the kind of part I have never explored before and honestly I feel it's the role of a lifetime. 'Nakaab' has crime, drama, secrets, and scandals and is a complete entertainer. However, it was the fantastic mysteriously layered character written by Soumik that made me immediately take up the part."

In the show, cop Aditi Amre (Esha Gupta) gets assigned to a high-profile death case of a prime-time television actress Vibha Dutta (Ankita Chakrobarty) who was very close to television czarina Zohra Mehra (Mallika Sherawat). Aditi's monotonous life turns upside down when she starts unfolding intricate details about the case.

As Aditi embarks on this journey with her senior, Pawan Bisht (Gautam Rode), she discovers a part of her own personality that she never knew existed within her.

'Nakaab' will go live on September 15 on MX Player.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 03:03 PM IST