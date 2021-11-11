Mallika Sherawat reveals her BF calls her a nun for THIS reason: 'He's always complaining'

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat recently opened up about her journey in the film industry in one of the episodes of 'The Love Laugh Live Show', hosted by Mandira Bedi.

During the show, Mallika shared some anecdotes from her journey as an actress. Mallika Sherawat, who lives in California, revealed that she has been in a relationship for a long time and that she sees a future with her partner. She did not disclose his identity, but mentioned that they had met in France, while they were on vacation.

However, the actress stated that her boyfriend "always complains" about her "sleeping early," which is a part of her "spiritual way of living."

"I don’t like the party culture. I am more into a spiritual way of living, a holistic way. I love to sleep early. My boyfriend is always complaining, 'Oh my God, are you a nun? You are always sleeping early. What is wrong with you?’'" she said.

During the show, she also revealed a 'weird' concept for a song sequence that a producer once came to her with.

The 'Welcome' actress stated that the producer had suggested that they show chapatis being heated on her waist.

However, Mallika refused to shoot for such a song and added that she found it 'funny'.

"In his warped thinking, he was like, 'Bada hot song hai. Audience ko kaise pata chalega ki aap hot hai? Aap itni hot hai ki aapki kamar pe main chapati sekh sakta hoon (It’s a very hot song. How will the audience know you are hot? You are so hot that one can heat chapatis on your waist).' Some weird notion like that. Have you ever heard of anything like that?" she asked.

"I put my foot down. I said, 'No, we are not doing any such thing.' But I thought it was funny and original. It’s an original idea," she added during the show.

Mallika made her Bollywood debut with 'Jeena Sirf Merre Liye' and then went on to hog the limelight with films like 'Khwahish' and 'Murder'.

After being a part of two bold films right at the start of her career, Mallika was a headline maker for obvious reasons. Earlier in an interview, Mallika had opened up on the backlash she faced for her film 'Murder' and said that she was seen as a 'fallen woman'.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 01:31 PM IST