Malavika Mohanan to turn showstopper for Vineet-Rahul at LFW Winter/Festive 2019

Mumbai: "Beyond the Clouds" actor Malavika Mohanan is set to walk the ramp for designer duo VineetRahul at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019.

The collection taps into the elements of love, devotion, flamboyance and vibrancy- through our contemporary and neo-Indian interpretation of Pichwais in the world of colour and fashion.

"Redefining forms and art of the traditional textile, the label makes an endeavour to fuse the traditional with the modern.

"Fabrics used are hand woven chanderi and silks with intricate details and laborious hand crafted embroidery and finishing techniques. Silhouettes are fluid, easy and feminine to bring in sensuality and comfort," a press release read.