Malavika Mohanan flaunts her curves in sexy cutout monokini; see photos

Actress Malavika Mohanan recently set the internet ablaze with stunning photos from her Maldives vacation.

The actress never fails to grab eyeballs with her social media posts and once again she made heads turn with her photos in which she can be seen flaunting her svelte figure.

In the pictures, the 'Yudhra' actress can be seen posing seductively in a blue cutout monokini. She paired it with a sheer shirt and a chunky gold-toned necklace.

"Channel-ing my inner sea spirit," she captioned her post. Take a look:

Loading View on Instagram

The post was soon flooded with comments from her fans and admirers. While some called her 'stunning' and 'gorgeous', others dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will soon be seen opposite 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' fame Siddhant Chaturvedi in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming production venture 'Yudhra'.

Besides that, she will also be seen in ‘Maaran’ alongside Dhanush.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Malavika had said, “I had a really nice time working with Dhanush. He is my all-time favourite actor in India. It was such a treat to watch him act. He guided and taught me a lot that helped me improve as an actor creatively. Dhanush is like a learning school.”

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 06:41 PM IST