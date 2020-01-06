Malang Trailer Launch: Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur condemn JNU attacks

At the trailer launch of Malang on Monday afternoon, Anil Kapoor said, “It’s really shocking and heartbreaking, to be honest. I couldn’t sleep the entire night thinking about the same. I am extremely down and I strongly condemn this.”

Aditya Roy Kapur said, “I strongly feel all the perpetrators and the guilty should be strongly punished, because it is simply unacceptable. You simply can’t beat students randomly, as they are the future.”

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani, the film will release on 7th February 2020.