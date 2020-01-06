Malang Trailer: Disha Patani's skimpy red bikini leaves little to the imagination

The trailer of Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor starrer Malang is something fans were looking forward to, all these days. Putting an end to it, the trailer is here. And while it looks like a good blend of romance and action, Disha Patani is certainly a major attraction.

Disha, who doesn’t hesitate to flaunt her curves on social media, is seen sporting a red bikini, in one of the sequences. Not the first time we are seeing her in a bikini, but the charm never goes off really!

The trailer also shows her taking a deep dive into the sea along with Aditya Roy Kapur, and riding a bike in a quite dare-devilish way. She has visibly given it her all to make sure that she breathes life into her character perfectly!

Aditya and Disha’s blooming romance is the highlight of the trailer; you’d agree after watching the trailer too! Just in case you missed it, check it out below.