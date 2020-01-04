Malang poster: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur's lip-lock is setting the internet on fire

After sharing the all-pink character posters from the much talked about romance-thriller 'Malang' on social media, Disha Patani has now shared the first look poster.
The 'Bharat' actress took to her Instagram to share a sizzling poster of her and Aditya Roy Kapur lip-locking. The chemistry between Disha and Aditya is evident in the poster. Disha can be seen sitting on Aditya's shoulders as she bends down to kiss him on the lips.
The trailer of the movie will be launched on January 6 and the poster has left fans even more excited. Disha captioned the picture, "Two Wild Souls...One Love...MALANG! Trailer out on 6th Jan."
According to a report, the duo will also be sharing an underwater kiss. The two were trained for the underwater kissing sequence as they had to practice breathing in sync. A report by Times Now said, "It was difficult to shoot in one take as Aditya and Disha had to sync their breathing patterns.”
'Malang' is a revenge drama, helmed by 'Aashiqui 2' director Mohit and also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. It is produced by Bhushan, Luv Ranjan, Ankur and Jay Shewakramani.
Mohit is reuniting with Bhushan after their film 'Aashiqui 2' staring Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor was a hit. The flick is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.
