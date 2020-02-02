Malang: Disha Patani is 'ready to unleash the madness' with new track 'Malang Hui'

Disha Patani on Sunday announced that her next song from the upcoming film 'Malang' will be released tomorrow.

The song by the name 'Malang Hui' will feature Patani in the video.

The 27-year-old actor shared a poster of the song on Instagram where she is seen posing amidst fireworks donning a black sequined skirt and bralette top paired with black knee-length boots.

"Sara is ready to unleash the madness. The question is, are you?! #HuiMalang out tomorrow. #5DaysForMalang #7FebWithMalang," Patani captioned in the picture.