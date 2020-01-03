Malang: Aditya Roy Kapoor flaunts chiselled body in first poster

Maharashtra: Aditya Roy Kapoor on Friday dropped the first poster of his upcoming romance-thriller 'Malang', looking fitter than ever before, and also announced that the film's trailer will be out on January 6.

Posted on Instagram by the actor himself, the poster features a shirtless Roy looking extremely lean and well-muscled with his arms stretch out as he appears to be shouting at the top of his voice. "Unleash the madness," reads the poster.