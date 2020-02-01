Malang actress Disha Patani picks Jasprit Bumrah as the match-winning player

Bollywood heartthrob Disha Patani is clearly bowled over by Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's cricketing skills. "If I had to pick a matchwinning player, it would be Jasprit Bumrah. He is one of the finest players we have. It will be a proud moment for all of us on February 2, while Bumrah takes down the Kiwis," Disha declared, playing soothsayer for the India-New Zealand T20i match coming up on Sunday.

The oomph diva opened up on her cricket preferences at a promotional event for her upcoming film "Malang". She stars with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu in the film. Her co-star Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, roots for Indian captain Virat Kohli.