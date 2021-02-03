Malaika Arora's mom prepares THIS dish to satisfy Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy cravings

While Kareena has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy with her fans on social media, her husband Saif has finally revealed the actress' due date.

The 'Tandav' actor, in an interview with Filmfare, revealed that the baby is due in early February.

Kareena has been spreading the word on pre-natal yoga and perfectly balancing out her cravings with her regular yoga practice.

Speaking about the difference between her first and second pregnancy Bebo told IANS, "Even though you've been there and done that, your second pregnancy might spring a surprise at you. They say it's a lot easier the second time around, but that's not always true. Of course, you are more experienced than the first time, however, the second pregnancy definitely differs physiologically from the first time."

"I guess I am more prepared and confident this time around. I was quite nervous and jittery since I was going to turn a mother for the first time. This time around, I am way calmer and thankfully, I am not going berserk yet," she added.

Besides that, Kareena is all set to pen her first book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, which will be a comprehensive guide to pregnancy and will come out this year.

Kareena made the announcement on her son Taimur's birthday. "Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I'll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can't wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021," she wrote.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed son Taimur Ali Khan four years later.

On work front, Bebo completed her shoot for the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi, which is reportedly scheduled to be released this year.