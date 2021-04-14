Malaika Arora’s enormous diamond ring sparks engagement rumours with Arjun Kapoor

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika Arora have now become a lot more outgoing as a couple.

From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the duo has been photographed together several times.

Malaika is quite active on social media and regularly updates fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Though she is mostly seen busy judging reality shows, she also commands an awesome screen presence which makes her fans go gaga every time she makes an appearance. Malaika is also someone who regularly loves to workout.

Recently, Malaika shared a stunning picture of herself flaunting an ‘engagement ring’ as she holds on to a glass of champagne.

She captioned the post as, “How dreamy is this Ring, love love love it. Happiness Starts Here!!!”