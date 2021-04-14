Malaika Arora’s enormous diamond ring sparks engagement rumours with Arjun Kapoor

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika Arora have now become a lot more outgoing as a couple.
From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the duo has been photographed together several times.
Malaika is quite active on social media and regularly updates fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Though she is mostly seen busy judging reality shows, she also commands an awesome screen presence which makes her fans go gaga every time she makes an appearance. Malaika is also someone who regularly loves to workout.
Recently, Malaika shared a stunning picture of herself flaunting an ‘engagement ring’ as she holds on to a glass of champagne.
She captioned the post as, “How dreamy is this Ring, love love love it. Happiness Starts Here!!!”
Netizens hopped on the comments section congratulating the duo for taking their relationship to the next level.
Back in 2019, Arjun Kapoor revealed that even though he comes from a broken home, he indeed believes in the institution of marriage.
A report by a leading daily suggested that the actor candidly spoke about his beliefs in marriage wherein he stated that marriage is a good option but one doesn’t have to jump the gun.
Explaining further, Arjun spoke about how he sees so many happy couples around him. He further elaborated that life has to lead us towards marriage. Before marriage, one has to experience and discover all that a relationship has to offer, its ups and downs etc. and only after should one decide about marriage.
Malaika was previously married to Bollywood actor-director-producer Arbaaz Khan. The couple officially got divorced in May 2017, a year after announcing their separation. Together they have a son, Arhaan Khan born in 2002.