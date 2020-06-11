Malaika Arora's building in Bandra sealed after a resident tests positive for COVID-19

Malaika Arora's building in Bandra has been sealed after a person tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Her residential complex is reportedly a containment zone now. According to a report by the Times of India, the building was sealed on June 8.

Malaika Arora has been spending her self-isolation period, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, with her son Arhaan and pet Casper. She has been quite active on social media, sharing updates of her quarantine diaries with her fans. From sharing throwback pictures of her family and friends to sun-kissed selfies, Malaika knows how to keep her fans entertained. On Wednesday, she took to the photo-sharing app and wrote, "Hey everyone. I know you’ve been wondering where I had disappeared but I think we all needed some time to ourselves. Locked down at home has made us closer to ourselves, physically and mentally. But I think a lot of us have embraced it and adjusted our lives around this ‘new normal’ and a lot of you have been asking me what I’m doing at home, how I’m staying regular at my workouts."