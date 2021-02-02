Malaika Arora wears nothing but a Rs 6,500 shirt featuring a portrait of Charles Bukowski

Bollywood fashionista and Yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora, ringed in the New Year with her sister Amrita Arora in Goa.

The dancing diva left the internet swooning with her age defying pool pictures.

Now, the stunning mother of one is back with another post, this time with no pants.

Malaika posted a series of pictures donning a white Huemn shirt, featuring a portrait of American-German poet and author Charles Bukowski.

She accessorised her look with white boots and a bright orange Gucci bag.

The shirt costs around Rs 6,500 as per the brand’s website.

Malaika captioned the post, “Look to the left, to the right , centre .... jus catch the light @amuaroraofficial u have upped ur photography game #myideaofcandid.”

Amrita commented, “That’s why I know ur 5pm visits home on that very spot.”